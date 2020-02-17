PHOTOS: Anushka Shetty looks gorgeous sans makeup; Check out

Home
Anushka Shetty is one of the popular actresses down South. The actress is active on social media and keeps sharing no makeup pictures of herself. The South beauty is always praised by her followers for flaunting her natural skin.
    No makeup pictures of Anushka Shetty

    Anushka Shetty is one of the popular actresses down South. The beautiful actress has been creating a buzz lately due to her upcoming film, Nishabdham which also stars R Madhavan. As per reports, Nishabdham which was earlier slated to hit the theatre screens on January 31 will be now releasing on February 20, 2020. Apart from her upcoming project, Anushka has been making headlines due to her marriage rumours. As per reports, Anushka is all set to marry an Indian cricketer who hails from North India and plays for a Ranji team from the South. The identity of the cricketer hasn't been revealed yet. Also, Anushka and her family members haven't confirmed anything yet either. The Baahubali actress is one of the most bankable stars of the South Indian film industry. She keeps sharing her pictures and videos on Instagram keeping her million followers entertained. If you follow her on social media, then you'd know that she also keeps sharing no makeup pictures of herself. The South beauty is always praised by her followers for flaunting her natural skin. As she continues to win hearts, here's a look at her pictures sans makeup.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

    Beyond beautiful

    The actress is looking breathtakingly gorgeous in this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Cuteness personified

    This pic has cuteness written all over it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Another one!

    The actress' selfie is on point! Do you agree?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Perfect click

    We can't take our eyes off the beautiful actress!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    That smile!

    The actress' smile will help you beat the Monday blues for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Rocking the no makeup look

    We love this no makeup photo of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Beautiful just the way she is

    This no makeup snap of the actress with actor Rana Daggubati is remarkable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

