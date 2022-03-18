PHOTOS: Anushka Shetty's precious moments with her loved ones

1 / 6

Anushka Shetty's beloved family moments

Anushka Shetty became an overnight sensation with her Baahubali series, alongside Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. Despite being away from films due to the pandemic, she maintains a frequent appearance on social media. During the quarantine phase, the star has spent some precious moments with her loved ones, and not just that, she even shared glimpses of these times with her fans. Although, the actress does not share much things on her social media, but when she does share something, the netizens go bananas with affection for her posts. Anushka Shetty's countless supporters wait with bated breath for any update from their beloved actor. The star has created a special place for herself with her impeccable acting faculties and pleasant screen presence. Not many are able to create such a fan base, like the one enjoyed by Anushka Shetty. Let us see some of her most memorable pictures with her loved ones.

Photo Credit : Anushka Shetty Instagram