PHOTOS: Anushka Shetty's precious moments with her loved ones

Anushka Shetty became an overnight sensation with her Baahubali series, alongside Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. Despite being away from films due to the pandemic, she maintains a frequent appearance on social media. During the quarantine phase, the star has spent some precious moments with her loved ones, and not just that, she even shared glimpses of these times with her fans. Although, the actress does not share much things on her social media, but when she does share something, the netizens go bananas with affection for her posts.
Anushka Shetty's countless supporters wait with bated breath for any update from their beloved actor. The star has created a special place for herself with her impeccable acting faculties and pleasant screen presence. Not many are able to create such a fan base, like the one enjoyed by Anushka Shetty. Let us see some of her most memorable pictures with her loved ones.
Photo Credit : Anushka Shetty Instagram
Anushka Shetty shares a candid selfie with her parents on their anniversary.
The star is seen attending a sweet close-knit birthday bash for her mother.
The actress shared a lovely picture from a family trip to the temple with her parents.
Nurturing a plant is like nurturing a relationship, both need patience and love. This still is a perfect example of that.
A quirky picture of Anushka Shetty with her mother.