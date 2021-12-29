PHOTOS to prove that no one can slay Indian looks like Anushka Shetty

    Anushka Shetty south Indian traditional look

    Indian looks of Anushka Shetty

    Anushka Shetty’s fashion sense is so unique and simple yet so flawlessly beautiful. Till today we have talked so much about her brilliant performances, today let’s talk about her simple yet beautiful fashion style which every Indian is in love with. In a generation where we rarely carry Indian clothes, Anushka Shetty chooses Indian attires for every occasion and nails it every time by looking the best south Indian woman. Can one ever imagine that a young lady by the name Sweety will one day grow up to be the Devasena in Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)? Well, she did and made everyone fall in love with her, be it her sassy look from Billa or a traditional look as Devesena from Baahubali. We all admire her the most, but let’s just admit, we love her Indian fashion sense which no other actress is able to pull off like her at every occasion.

    Anushka Shetty in anarkali dress

    Simple at its best

    A simple Anarkali salwar kameez is a must in every women’s closet

    Anushka Shetty indo western look

    Indo western

    If you love trying out new styles then this indo western saree is the trending fashion style nowadays.

    Anushka Shetty south Indian traditional look

    Perfect Traditional look

    How can any Indian not be a fan of pattu Kanchipuram sarees? Wedding, function or puja, this has to be the go-to Indian attire.

    Anushka Shetty black embroidery Salwar kameez

    Acing ethnic look

    A black embroidery Salwar kameez with Jhumkas and bindi. What a nice combination!

