Anya Taylor-Joy Birthday: 6 stunning red carpet looks of the Queen's Gambit actress

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Anya Taylor Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy turns 26! The actress rose to prominence with her role as Emma Woodhouse in the period drama Emma which is an adaptation of Jane Austen's famous novel by the same name. Though Emma was Anya's breakthrough to fame, her next blockbuster project shot her to newer heights of not only polarity but also critical praise. This was her performance in Netflix's miniseries The Queen's Gambit. She essayed the role of Beth Harmon in the 2020 series and charmed audiences with her acting flair. However, it is not just Anya's exceptional performance that has captured the hearts of millions but also her excellence off the stage. The actress is known for her impeccable style and fashional red carpet looks. Scroll down further to have a look at some of her best outfits from the carpet yet.

Photo Credit : Getty Images