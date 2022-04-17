Anya Taylor-Joy Birthday: 6 stunning red carpet looks of the Queen's Gambit actress

Anya Taylor-Joy turns 26! The actress rose to prominence with her role as Emma Woodhouse in the period drama Emma which is an adaptation of Jane Austen's famous novel by the same name. Though Emma was Anya's breakthrough to fame, her next blockbuster project shot her to newer heights of not only polarity but also critical praise. This was her performance in Netflix's miniseries The Queen's Gambit. She essayed the role of Beth Harmon in the 2020 series and charmed audiences with her acting flair. However, it is not just Anya's exceptional performance that has captured the hearts of millions but also her excellence off the stage. The actress is known for her impeccable style and fashional red carpet looks. Scroll down further to have a look at some of her best outfits from the carpet yet.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While attending the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in 2021, Anya donned this gorgeous gold floor-length dress. The unique neckline of the dress and the low back cut gave the whole look a glamour galore, especially paired with her stark yellow low hanging over-coat. Anya opted for a rather simple makeup look that looked flattering with the dress, adding a high point with her bold red lip, the outfit was no doubt perfection.
Anya sported this bold black sheer dress to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2022. The look brought out the actress' fierce side and overall gave her a chic aura. the best part of the outfit was the black fishnet she wore on her face.
Ayna wore this regal gold suit to the premiere of her 2019 release Glass. The crisp pantsuit gave her an intimidating look with a touch of ethereal bliss as the pattern on the outfit was artful. The actress opted for gold eye look and a bold purple lip that gave a tinge of goth vibe to the sophisticated look.
Anya showed up at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in 2021 during her movie Last Night In Soho's red carpet, the actress took on the Marilyn Monroe guise as she wore a version of the dress the legendary actress wore in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. The dress itself has been referenced a lot by industry style icons, Anya though wore it like her own and added a flair of simplicity to the otherwise sensual dress.
Anya channelled her character at the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Emma in 2020 when she donned this regency era-inspired masterpiece. The white gown with intricate work looked absolutely stunning on the actress accompanied by her extravagant necklace, Anya slayed this look completely.
While walking up the stairs at the 2018 Met Gala, Anya transformed into a goddess for the theme, Heavenly Bodies. The interpretive design of her dress turned heads as she paired the outfit with minimal makeup alongside a bold red lip to tie it all together.
