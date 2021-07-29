-
Home
⁄
-
Photos
⁄
-
⁄
-
Aparshakti Khurana to Siddhant Chaturvedi: Actors who made their Bollywood debut with supporting characters
Aparshakti Khurana to Siddhant Chaturvedi: Actors who made their Bollywood debut with supporting characters
Bollywood has a bunch of actors who started their career by playing supporting characters and then went ahead to make it big in the industry. Read ahead to take a look.
Written By
Pooja Dhar
2462 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 29, 2021 03:37 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6