Aparshakti Khurana to Siddhant Chaturvedi: Actors who made their Bollywood debut with supporting characters

Bollywood has a bunch of actors who started their career by playing supporting characters and then went ahead to make it big in the industry. Read ahead to take a look.
    Bollywood industry has space for people from all around the world. Even though the main characters and the unique storylines is what the development of the movie depends on, the supporting roles help to balance the films. In the area of on-screen performances, even the supporting characters are given importance. Supporting actors stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the lead actors and has often been witnessed by the audience that many-a-times, it is the supporting character that steals the show as they do complete justice to their on-screen character. Being a supporting character might have been looked down-upon in the olden times, but today, they are equally vital. Here’s a list of the actors who made their Bollywood debut by playing supporting characters in movies and have made it big in the industry. Read ahead to take a look.

    Aparshakti Khurana

    Aparshakti Khurana, brother of Ayushmann Khurrana, made his debut in the Bollywood industry in 2016 with the sports biopic Dangal, where he was cast to play the supporting character of Omkar.

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui, considered as one of the best actors in Bollywood today had to struggle a lot to achieve this position. He made his Bollywood debut in 1999 with the action drama Sarfarosh, where he was cast to play the supporting character of a terrorist/ informer.

    Paresh Rawal

    Paresh Rawal, one of the best actors in Bollywood made his Bollywood debut in 1985 with the action drama Arjun, where he was cast to play the supporting character of Anup Lal, and received many praises for his performance.

    Pankaj Tripathi

    Pankaj Tripathi, one of the most critically acclaimed actors in the Indian entertainment industry, who has been ruling the Hindi cinema and digital world, made his Bollywood debut in 2004 with Run, where he was cast to play an uncredited supporting character.

    Siddhant Chaturvedi

    Siddhant Chaturvedi, the new chocolate boy in B-town, made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Gully Boy, where he was cast to play the supporting character of MC Sher aka Shrikant Bhosle.

