Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Check out some of the greatest songs of the music legend

1 / 6

AR Rahman Birthday Special

The music legend Allah Rakha Rahman born as 'A. S. Dileep Kumar' turns a year older today. AR Rahman is a global icon who has created unforgettable music. He is nicknamed as 'Isai Puyal' (The Musical Storm) and 'Mozart of Madras'. AR Rahman is one of the best selling recording artists in the world. Rahman began his career with the Tamil film Roja, and since then, there was no looking back! Over the years, he has created some of the best music and has contributed a lot to the music industry. He is a recipient of many accolades and awards including six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, one BAFTA Award, one Golden Globe Award, 15 Filmfare Award and 17 Filmfare Awards South. Rahman has also been awarded with Padma Bhushan. Undoubtedly, Rahman is irreplaceable. On the occasion of his 53rd birthday, we bring to you some of his best songs.

Photo Credit : Getty Images