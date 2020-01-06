Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Check out some of the greatest songs of the music legend

Home
AR Rahman Birthday Special: The music legend 'Allahrakka' born as 'A. S. Dileep Kumar' known professionally as 'AR Rahman' turns a year older today. On the occasion of his 53rd birthday, we bring to you some of his greatest songs.
5720 reads Mumbai Updated: January 6, 2020 11:00 am
  • 1 / 6
    The music legend Allah Rakha Rahman born as 'A. S. Dileep Kumar' turns a year older today. AR Rahman is a global icon who has created unforgettable music. He is nicknamed as 'Isai Puyal' (The Musical Storm) and 'Mozart of Madras'. AR Rahman is one of the best selling recording artists in the world. Rahman began his career with the Tamil film Roja, and since then, there was no looking back! Over the years, he has created some of the best music and has contributed a lot to the music industry. He is a recipient of many accolades and awards including six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, one BAFTA Award, one Golden Globe Award, 15 Filmfare Award and 17 Filmfare Awards South. Rahman has also been awarded with Padma Bhushan. Undoubtedly, Rahman is irreplaceable. On the occasion of his 53rd birthday, we bring to you some of his best songs.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 6
    Luka Chuppi - Rang De Basanti

    Luka Chuppi from Rang De Basanti starrer Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, and others will definitely leave you teary-eyed. It is indeed one of the best songs in which veteran Lata Mangeshkar sang with Rahman.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 6
    Jai Ho

    Jai Ho is a song composed by Rahman for the film Slumdog Millionaire.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 6
    Chaiya Chaiya

    Let's admit we all loved Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora dancing on the tunes of Chaiya Chaiya in the music video. Chaiya Chaiya is a beautiful song from the film Dil Se, composed by AR Rahman, written by Gulzar and sung by Sukhwinder Singh.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 6
    Muqabla Muqabla

    One of the iconic song "Muqabla Muqabla" will always be a part of our playlist.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 6
    Raanjhanaa Hua Main Tera

    We are madly in love with the "Raanjhanaa Hua Main Tera" song from Dhanush and Sonam K Ahuja starrer Raanjhanaa.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

