Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's throwback photos

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi are one of the most popular couples in the industry and have been married for 28 years now and continue giving major relationship goals. The couple tied the knot in 1992 and it was Parmeet, who proposed to Archana, who finally after dating each other for four years, popped the question of marriage. In an earlier interview with Times of India, Parmeet and Archana revealed that they were at Archana's house terrace and he randomly told her that it's been four years and he doesn't want to look out for anybody else and asked what she has on her mind. Archana also was in the same state of mind and gave her affirmation. The actress also revealed in an interview that they are completely opposite personalities and that's what attracted them to each other. The couple is currently enjoying their time in quarantine and their social media feed approves of it. Check out the couple's throwback photos which are all things love.

Photo Credit : Instagram