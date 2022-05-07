Archie Mountbatten-Windsor Birthday: 6 interesting facts about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's son

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor turns 3! Ever since his birth, parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept Archie's life away from the camera shutter's as the couple were adamant about giving their children a normal upbringing away from the noise of the castle. The pair left their royal lifestyle behind after they made their exit from their royal duties in January 2020 after tying the knot in May 2018. They posted the announcement on their Instagram account and revealed that they were to "step back as 'senior' members" of the British dynasty. Scroll down further and get to know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's oldest child Archie.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
For all the royal family enthusiasts, Archie's full name has been revealed to be Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Archie has met Queen Elizabeth II unlike his little sister Lilibet who has not been to Britain since the couple exited the royal family and moved to America. They were unable to return to Prince Harry's homeland due to a legal dispute with the British government.
Though many royal analysts predicted that Archie would have been named a little bit differently, things turned out this way in the end. The meaning of his name has been transcribed as “noble” or “brave”.
Unlike, how the public speculated that Meghan would give birth to her firstborn at home, at the couple's castle in Windsor, after Archie's birth certificate was published the truth was a lot different. Archie was born at the Portland Hospital in Westminster.
The 3-year-old royal's birth certificate confused a lot of people as it changed Markle's official title from Duchess of Sussex to Princess of the United Kingdom which got more bizarre after people noticed that this title was mentioned under the job section.
Typically, after a royal is born they take the previous title of their father which was in Archie's case Earl of Dumbarton, but as his parents wanted for him a normal life, he is just addressed as "Master Archie" and has no official obligations to the British royal family.
