Archie Mountbatten-Windsor Birthday: 6 interesting facts about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's son

Happy Birthday Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor turns 3! Ever since his birth, parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept Archie's life away from the camera shutter's as the couple were adamant about giving their children a normal upbringing away from the noise of the castle. The pair left their royal lifestyle behind after they made their exit from their royal duties in January 2020 after tying the knot in May 2018. They posted the announcement on their Instagram account and revealed that they were to "step back as 'senior' members" of the British dynasty. Scroll down further and get to know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's oldest child Archie.

Photo Credit : Getty Images