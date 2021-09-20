6 Ariana Grande selfies to prove that the gorgeous singer is FLAWLESS from every angle

Ariana Grande has no bad angle, and her selfies are proof of that! The singer takes the most innovative selfies, yet looks super gorgeous in all of them. Her hair, makeup, clothes, and the setting always seem to be top-notch, and with Grande, there's no such thing as a bad picture! Grande's fans know that their favourite artist is one-of-a-kind when it comes to taking pictures. With her signature ponytail on point, the singer never seems to miss out on any snap, and looks drop-dead-gorgeous with a picture-perfect smile! From photoshoots, red carpets, to clicking selfies on her own phone, every Ariana Grande picture seems to be better than the other, and we can never choose just one when it comes to her pictures. With Grande, her social media platform, especially her Instagram account is filled with the singer's flawless selfies, and we cannot get over how superb she looks in all of them. So, we knew that her fans wouldn't want to miss out on them either, hence he are some of Ariana's most talked-about selfies in her Instagram account. Spoiler alert, as she looks gorgeous in every one of them! Take a look at them, and yes, you're welcome:
Photo Credit : ARIANA GRANDE INSTAGRAM
As the sunlight falls on her face, she looks absolutely stunning. This might easily be one of Grande's best selfies.
This "grande" selfie has a separate fanbase! Ariana, in a beautiful dress, looks as amazing as ever.
Ariana Grande's car selfie is absolutely flawless! The singer looks adorable with her hair accesory.
In this mirror selfie, the 7 Rings singer looks stunning. To add more, the selfie also boasts of a perfect aesthetic setting!
Yes, Ariana is a pet lover. Here she is posing with one of her dogs, Lafayette, and the two seem to have a strong selfie game!