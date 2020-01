1 / 6

Ariana Grande's Relationship Timeline

Ariana Grande is one of the most popular singers in the music industry. She is currently creating a buzz due to her Grammys performance and more. Ariana made a stylish appearance at the Grammys 2020. She donned a pale blue strapless gown which featured a ruffled tulle skirt and matching gloves. The singer's makeup and hair were on point. Speaking about her performance, Ariana nailed it by performing a medley of her hit songs Imagine, 7 Rings, and Thank U, Next. Many believe that at the end of the performance, Ariana shaded her ex Pete Davidson. At the end of her performance, Grande took off her ring on her hand and placed it back into a ring box. For the uninitiated, Grande was engaged to Pete for a short time. However, things didn't work out and the couple parted ways. Today, we take a look at the singer's dating history.

Photo Credit : Getty Images