From Graham Phillips to Pete Davidson: Celebrities Ariana Grande dated before finding her true love

1 / 8

Ariana Grande’s dating history

Ariana Grande is a popular American singer and actor. She has been acknowledged with two Grammy Awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards and has 22 Guinness World Records to her credit. Along with making headlines for her work, the artist is also often spotted making news for her bold statements and relationship status. The rumours about Ariana Grande dating the celebrity real estate agent, Dalton Gomez had started in January 2020. In Justin Bieber’s Stuck with You, the couple featured slow-dancing and were praised for their chemistry. It was during the lockdown that Ariana Grande confirmed their relationship by sharing pictures of them on her official social media handle from the time they were in quarantine together. In December 2020, Ariana Grande revealed through her official social media handle that she has gotten engaged with Dalton Gomez by sharing a picture of her huge diamond and pearl ring. In May 2021, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot with each other in a private ceremony having around 20 people present. Here are the names of Ariana Grande’s boyfriends before she found the love of her life, Dalton Gomez. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Getty Images