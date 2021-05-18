Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Ariana Grande
  4. From Graham Phillips to Pete Davidson: Celebrities Ariana Grande dated before finding her true love

From Graham Phillips to Pete Davidson: Celebrities Ariana Grande dated before finding her true love

Ariana Grande’s dating history includes popular celebrities before she found the love of her life, Dalton Gomez. Read ahead to take a look.
2462 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Ariana Grande’s dating history

    Ariana Grande’s dating history

    Ariana Grande is a popular American singer and actor. She has been acknowledged with two Grammy Awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards and has 22 Guinness World Records to her credit. Along with making headlines for her work, the artist is also often spotted making news for her bold statements and relationship status. The rumours about Ariana Grande dating the celebrity real estate agent, Dalton Gomez had started in January 2020. In Justin Bieber’s Stuck with You, the couple featured slow-dancing and were praised for their chemistry. It was during the lockdown that Ariana Grande confirmed their relationship by sharing pictures of them on her official social media handle from the time they were in quarantine together. In December 2020, Ariana Grande revealed through her official social media handle that she has gotten engaged with Dalton Gomez by sharing a picture of her huge diamond and pearl ring. In May 2021, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot with each other in a private ceremony having around 20 people present. Here are the names of Ariana Grande’s boyfriends before she found the love of her life, Dalton Gomez. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 8
    Graham Phillips

    Graham Phillips

    Ariana Gande was in a relationship with Graham Phillips from 2009 to 2011.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 8
    Jai Brooks

    Jai Brooks

    Ariana started dating Jai Brooks in 2012 and their relationship went “on-again and off-again” until 2014.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 8
    Nathan Sykes

    Nathan Sykes

    The artist dated Nathan Skyes for a couple of months in 2013.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 8
    Big Sean

    Big Sean

    Ariana Gande was in a relationship with Big Sean for a brief period in 2015.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Ricky Alvarez

    Ricky Alvarez

    The singer dated Ricky Alvarez from 2015 to 2016.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 8
    Mac Miller

    Mac Miller

    Ariana was in a relationship with Mac Miller from 2016 to 2018.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 8
    Pete Davidson

    Pete Davidson

    Ariana Gande dated Pete Davidson for a couple of months in 2018.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images