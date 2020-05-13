Madhuri Dixit's son Arin is one handsome chap; Have you seen THESE photos of the young lad?

1 / 11

Madhuri Dixit's son Arin is one charming chap

Madhuri Dixit is one of the successful stars of Bollywood. The gorgeous actress is happily married to Dr. Sriram Nene. The couple has two beautiful sons - Arin and Ryan. Very often, the couple shares photos of Arin and Raayaan giving us an insight into their lavish life. Speaking of the couple's elder son, Arin, in particular, he is one handsome chap. Arin is 17-years-old. A few days ago, Madhuri Dixit shared a video of herself in which she can be seen practicing dance steps whereas her son Arin is seen playing the tabla. That's not all! At the end of the video, Arin is seen learning some dance steps from mom Madhuri which leaves her in splits. The Dhak Dhak actress captioned the video as, "Quarantine is making all of us do things that we've always wanted to. Watch till the end to find out what I have always wanted to do #WhenArinDancedWithMadhuri." Previously, Arin was spotted during Total Dhamaal's screening along with his family members. As mentioned earlier, the couple keeps sharing their sons pictures on Instagram. On that note, we take a look at the couple's elder son Arin's handsome clicks. Check out!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani