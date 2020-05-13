Advertisement
Madhuri Dixit's son Arin is one handsome chap; Have you seen THESE photos of the young lad?

Madhuri Dixit's elder son, Arin is one charming chap. Arin is 17-years-old. Today, check out Arin's handsome clicks. Take a look!
143786 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 07:18 am
  • 1 / 11
    Madhuri Dixit's son Arin is one charming chap

    Madhuri Dixit's son Arin is one charming chap

    Madhuri Dixit is one of the successful stars of Bollywood. The gorgeous actress is happily married to Dr. Sriram Nene. The couple has two beautiful sons - Arin and Ryan. Very often, the couple shares photos of Arin and Raayaan giving us an insight into their lavish life. Speaking of the couple's elder son, Arin, in particular, he is one handsome chap. Arin is 17-years-old. A few days ago, Madhuri Dixit shared a video of herself in which she can be seen practicing dance steps whereas her son Arin is seen playing the tabla. That's not all! At the end of the video, Arin is seen learning some dance steps from mom Madhuri which leaves her in splits. The Dhak Dhak actress captioned the video as, "Quarantine is making all of us do things that we've always wanted to. Watch till the end to find out what I have always wanted to do #WhenArinDancedWithMadhuri." Previously, Arin was spotted during Total Dhamaal's screening along with his family members. As mentioned earlier, the couple keeps sharing their sons pictures on Instagram. On that note, we take a look at the couple's elder son Arin's handsome clicks. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 11
    Like father, like son!

    Like father, like son!

    This is one of the best clicks of the father and son.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Handsome

    Handsome

    He is blessed with good looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Mumma's boy

    Mumma's boy

    On his birthday, Madhuri Dixit shared this snap and wrote, "Know that when I scold you, it’s only because I care, and when I hug you, it’s always cause I love you. Wherever life takes you, whatever the goals that you seek for, I will always be so proud of you! I wish for only the best in life for you, and may your birthday be filled with lots of love & laughter. Happy Birthday Arin."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Chilling scenes

    Chilling scenes

    Here's how the Nene family is spending quality time during the lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    We wonder if Arin will ever make his debut in Bollywood!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    That smile!

    That smile!

    We absolutely love this candid click!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Keeping it cool

    Keeping it cool

    The star kid's cool yet casual look is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Siblings

    Siblings

    In this pic, you can see Ryan posing along with dad and brother Arin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    What do you have to say about this pic?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Family

    Family

    This family pic needs to be framed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

He is a simple kid ! Usey akela chod do PV !

Anonymous

Yes

Anonymous

Nothing spectacular very average looking kids.

Anonymous

Her kids are absolutely adorable, very warm grounded and simple, Mads, Make sure they study and do something good in life, I really hope they never join Bollywood...

Anonymous

please stop this PV, let the kids grow up. first you were after shweta bachchan's kids then ebrahim now him.

Anonymous

That nose though ..

Anonymous

Poor lady, now without job is pushing her wares --- her sons Really!!!

Anonymous

Madhuri's husband is a real gentleman and quite good looking, for her kids..lets leave them alone.

Anonymous

So this is called "handsome"....lol

Anonymous

Her kids are very well brought up. They not only looked good but very talented and different than the Bollywood clan. Educated parents play a big role.

Anonymous

average

Anonymous

He is a simple kid... Pls leave him alone... He doesn't aspire to be an actor...

Anonymous

Shame on those of you who are posting hateful, debasing comments. Madhuri and her husband raised those kids well, made sure they're receiving good education, and never used them to stay relevant.

