5 pics displaying the sweet bond between Smart Jodi Arjun Bijlani & Neha Swami

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment sector. He started his acting career with Kartika and he rose to fame with his shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. He was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and emerged as the winner. The actor is married to Neha Swami, and has a son. Here is a glimpse into their beautiful love story.
Photo Credit : Arjun Bijlani instagram
The couple met through a common friend and they first met at a party. It was love at first sight for Arjun Bijlani, but Neha was very shy and introverted and she just became friends with him. After meeting him a few times, she also started liking him.
Arjun Bijlani took to propose to her for a relationship. She accepted and became his girlfriend when Arjun had not even become popular on the TV show.
The couple dated for a long span of eight years and Arjun finally went down on his knee and asked her to marry him. They got married in 2013 with the Hindu traditions. It was attended by numerous of their friends.
The couple was blessed with a son in 2015, whom they named Ayaan. They often go on family trips and share pics on social media. The couple is presently seen in the show Smart Jodi, where they revealed some personal details of their life.