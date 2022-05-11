5 Times Arjun Bijlani grabbed everyone’s attention with his formal looks

1 / 6

Arjun Bijlani formal looks

Arjun Bijlani is among the leading names in the telly world and has been part of numerous daily soaps as well as reality shows. The handsome hunk started his acting career with Kartika, but the show that brought him to the limelight was Left Right Left and Miley Jab Hum Tum. He went on to work in numerous other popular shows including Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, and others. He has also been part of reality shows like Road Diaries, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, Dance Deewane, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, India's Got Talent 9, and others. The actor is married to the beautiful lady Neha Goswami and they have a son. Arjun is regarded among the most stylish actors in the TV sector and he can easily sport traditional and formal attires.

Photo Credit : Arjun Bijlani instagram