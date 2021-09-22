Arjun Bijlani: PHOTOS of the actor with Neha Swami prove the couple is head over heels in love

1 / 6

Pictures of Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami will leave fans awestruck

Arjun Bijlani is a popular name in the Hindi television industry. The actor rose to fame with his performances in daily soaps like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, etc. Arjun Bijlani has now been making the headlines for reportedly winning Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The Rohit Shetty hosted series was shot in Cape Town, where television celebrities like Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya and many more were competing against each other. The stunt-based reality television series premiered on July 17, 2021, and the grand finale of the series will be telecasted on September 25 and 26, 2021. The rumoured winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has always worked hard in the entertainment industry, but has often revealed that his first priority always remains his wife, Neha Swami. Here are pictures of Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, proving the couple is head-over-heels in love. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Arjun Bijlani Instagram