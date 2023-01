Tabu, Arjun Kapoor flash cute smiles as they get clicked in Mumbai for Kuttey promotions

Popular Bollywood actors Tabu and Arjun Kapoor have started their New Year with Kuttey promotions. This comedy thriller is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj. Just a while ago, these two actors arrived on the sets of the television reality show Indian Idol on Tuesday to promote Kuttey. Soon after the couple arrived on the sets, Arjun spotted a stray dog in the vicinity and moments later was seen petting a street puppy. Looking at this, Tabu flashed a lovely smile and gave a pat on the back of Arjun. These cute moments were captured by the photographers present at the venue.