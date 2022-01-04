5 Interesting things about Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor started his career in Bollywood with Ishaqzaade over a decade ago and has never looked back since. From losing oodles of weight to delivering successful films like Half Girlfriend, 2 States, among others, he has come a long way in the Hindi film industry. While there's a lot we already know about him, a little more is always good. Take a look at 5 interesting facts about Arjun Kapoor you shouldn't miss out on.
Photo Credit : Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun Kapoor's nickname as a kid was Fubbu. Some of his friends like Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar still call him Fubbu. However, he does not quite love that name anymore and sometimes even gets angry if someone not close to him calls him by that name.
Photo Credit : The House Of Pixels/Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Like every Punjabi, Arjun is a big foodie. He loves Kadhi Chawal, Biryani and Chicken Tandoori.
Arjun Kapoor's first stint in the film industry was as an assistant director for the movie Kal Ho Naa Ho. He even assisted in Nikkhil Advani's film Salaam-E-Ishq in 2007. The actor had also worked as an associate producer for Wanted and No Entry.
He started his acting career with Ishaqzaade. However, he is just as incredible at playing various roles in Gunday, Namaste England, Finding Fanny, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship story is one of a kind. Ever since the rumours of their relationship began, they were the talk of the town. Soon, the two lovebirds made their relationship public and now their fans can't wait to see them get tie the knot.