5 Stunning photos of Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor

While rushing to stick to our daily routine we tend to miss self-love. However, it seems like Arjun Kapoor's sister is not letting any of that come in her way and is here to remind us the same. On Friday, Anshula Kapoor set the internet on fire with her latest picture. The diva shared a mirror picture and looked extremely beautiful in a casual T-shirt and track pants. She even penned down how people should appreciate their bodies. She certainly looked lovely in the picture and left everyone in shock with her amazing weight loss transformation. On that note here is a look at five pictures of Anshula Kapoor that are too good to be missed.
Photo Credit : Anshula Kapoor Instagram
The fashionista looked stunning in a white shirt dress that came with ruffle details, full sleeves, and pleats below the waist. She teamed her outfit with a black belt and donned a statement black hat to complete her look.
Photo Credit : Mrinmai Parab/Anshula Kapoor Instagram
In the click, Anshula can be seen donning a red gown featuring puffed sleeves. She was all smiles as she posed for the camera.
Anshula looked drop-dead gorgeous in an ice blue lehenga from the shelves of designer Kresha Bajaj. The soft blue colours of the outfit made her look like a princess.
She once again made a style statement by donning a long black coat paired with a long black frill flock. She complimented her classy look with red lipstick and looked all the way beautiful.
Photo Credit : Sohil Lalani/Anshula Kapoor Instagram
This time the diva went for a classic black off-shoulder gown. She rocked her naturally curled hair and completed her look with sparkly heels and diamond earrings.