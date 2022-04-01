5 sweet PICS of Arjun Kapoor with sisters Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi, Sonam, Rhea & Shanaya

1 / 6

Arjun Kapoor with his lovely sisters

Sibling bond is one of the greatest bonds. After all, our siblings are our greatest companions, counsellors and partners in crime. While they vex us the most, we absolutely cannot imagine our lives without them. Arjun Kapoor is one of the luckiest people in the world for he I blessed with not one but many beautiful, genuine sisters. Be it his sweet bond with his real sister Anshula or his special connection with his other cousins Sonam, Rhea and Shanaya, Arjun is quite an amazing brother. Arjun is also tight with his step-sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and often posts some precious moments on his Instagram. Talking about his Instagram, it is an absolute treasure for his fans where you can find all his beautiful pictures with his sisters. Arjun Kapoor also always makes it a point that he journals his sisters’ special days, making beautiful birthday posts and sometimes even sharing adorable baby pictures. Also, can we just say this: the Kapoor clan is just too gorgeous! Good looks run in the genes of this sibling pool.

Photo Credit : Anshula Kapoor