5 Times Arjun-Malaika gave couple goals

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town. Speaking of their relationship, rumours about them sparked soon after Malaika got divorced from her husband Arbaaz Khan. The two grabbed eyeballs when they were seen sitting next to each other during Lakme Fashion Week in 2018. The couple opened up about their relationship in the year 2019. The two have been supportive of each other since the very beginning. While both Malaika and Arjun never shy away from speaking about each other, it is always while keeping both their personal boundaries in place. Here's a round-up of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's love story with a few photos.
On Arjun Kapoor's birthday, actress Malaika Arora posted this lovely picture of them and captioned it as, 'Happy Birthday my Sunshine'.
The couple respects each other in terms of their personal space and work. In an interview, the actor revealed that he loves how Malaika maintained her dignity from the start of her Bollywood journey until now.
The couple had been forthright that they will not hide it from the media when they get married. Arjun had said that they have not thought about it right now but they have no intention of hiding it whenever it happens.
When the two started dating each other, they were called out several times for the age difference between them. However, the couple did not let that affect their relationship.
Arjun and Malaika respect each other's past. While Arjun has been in a relationship with several women before, Malaika had an 18-year long marriage with Arbaaz Khan.