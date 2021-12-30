5 Times Arjun-Malaika gave couple goals

1 / 6

Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town. Speaking of their relationship, rumours about them sparked soon after Malaika got divorced from her husband Arbaaz Khan. The two grabbed eyeballs when they were seen sitting next to each other during Lakme Fashion Week in 2018. The couple opened up about their relationship in the year 2019. The two have been supportive of each other since the very beginning. While both Malaika and Arjun never shy away from speaking about each other, it is always while keeping both their personal boundaries in place. Here's a round-up of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's love story with a few photos.

Photo Credit : Malaika Arora's Instagram