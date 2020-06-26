Arjun Kapoor Birthday Special: A look at the actor's THROWBACK photos which stormed the internet

1 / 9

Check out these throwback photos of the 2 States actor

Arjun Kapoor turns 35 today and as social media has already started pouring in best wishes for the actor's special day, the actor would be celebrating his quarantine birthday with his sibling Anshula Kapoor. Throughout the lockdown, Arjun did some productive tasks like going on virtual dates to raise funds to help needy families. The money from his virtual dates was to raise enough funds to be used to help the families of 300 daily wage earners. This happened through his sister Anshula Kapoor’s online fundraising platform, Fankind. Ishaqzaade in 2012 marked the actor's entry into Bollywood as a leading actor he earlier worked as an assistant director and associate producer on films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) and Wanted (2009). Arjun even assisted filmmaker Nikhil Advani on films like Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq. Arjun's instantly became the heartthrob of the nation post his debut and his role and Krish in 2 states opposite Alia Bhatt post Ishaqzaade. The movie was based on Chetan Bhagat's best selling novel 2 States. Arjun who weighed 140 kilos before making his debut went under tremendous training and diet control plans to look perfect onscreen and his training was looked over by none other than superstar Salman Khan. Today on the occasion of his birthday take a look at some of his throwback photos before he became an actor, the change will surprise you.

