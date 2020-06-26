/
/
/
Arjun Kapoor Birthday Special: A look at the actor's THROWBACK photos which stormed the internet
Arjun Kapoor Birthday Special: A look at the actor's THROWBACK photos which stormed the internet
Arjun Kapoor turns a year older today and we have these unmissable throwback pictures of the actor which broke the internet. Take a look.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1231 reads
Mumbai
Updated: June 26, 2020 07:30 am
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9
Add new comment