Arjun Kapoor’s family pictures

Arjun Kapoor was born on June 26, 1985. He often makes headlines for his statements, relationship status and work on-screen. The actor, who was last seen on the digital screen in the comedy drama movie, Sardar Ka Grandson is now preparing for his awaited movies, Ek Villian 2 and Bhoot Police. Fans praised the actor for his role in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which had been on hold for over a year due to the pandemic. The movie, also starring Parineeti Chopra as the lead character, received good response from the audience. Arjun Kapoor, despite being a very successful actor still remains true to his roots. Elder brother to Anshula, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor and the only son of producer Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor never fails to fulfill his responsibilities. During many media interactions, Janhvi Kapoor has revealed that after Sridevi passed away, Arjun Kapoor has been like a pillar for both her and Khushi. Today, as Arjun Kapoor turns a year older, here are some of the most adorable pictures of Arjun Kapoor with his family that will prove he is a complete family man. Read ahead to take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s childhood pictures.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla