Arjun Kapoor: PHOTOS of the Bollywood celebrity depicting his different looks

Arjun Kapoor is a popular name in the Hindi entertainment industry. He is the son of producer Boney Kapoor and late Mona Shourie. Arjun started his career in the entertainment industry as an assistant director for Bollywood movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq. Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut in 2012 with the Bollywood movie, Ishaqzaade and has appeared in many commercially successful movies in career. Along with being praised for his work on-screen, Arjun Kapoor also makes headlines for his relationship and social media posts. The actor is a huge internet sensation. Here are pictures of Arjun Kapoor in every mood. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun Kapoor shares a picture of his slow walk in a three-piece blazer set, white shirt and black shoes.
Arjun’s black and white picture shows his intense look and messy hair.
The actor shares a picture of him sitting on a swing and shows his shy side.
Arjun’s candid and carefree picture from the time he spent at the beach has made fans fall in love with his personality.
Arjun Kapoor’s morning workout selfie has left millions of people drooling over his perfectly toned body.