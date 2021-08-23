Arjun Kapoor: PHOTOS of the Bollywood celebrity depicting his different looks

1 / 6

Different photos of Arjun Kapoor's expressions

Arjun Kapoor is a popular name in the Hindi entertainment industry. He is the son of producer Boney Kapoor and late Mona Shourie. Arjun started his career in the entertainment industry as an assistant director for Bollywood movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq. Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut in 2012 with the Bollywood movie, Ishaqzaade and has appeared in many commercially successful movies in career. Along with being praised for his work on-screen, Arjun Kapoor also makes headlines for his relationship and social media posts. The actor is a huge internet sensation. Here are pictures of Arjun Kapoor in every mood. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Arjun Kapoor Instagram