Arjun Kapoor’s adorable pictures with his sisters

Arjun Kapoor is a popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. Despite being the son of Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor paved his own way into Bollywood. The actor was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra. The movie had a theatrical release after being on hold for over a year. Arjun Kapoor is now busy preparing himself for his upcoming projects that include Sardar & Grandson and Ek Villian Returns. The actor is currently making headlines for the music video, Dil Hai Deewana opposite Rakul Preet Singh. Even though Arjun Kapoor has a busy schedule, he still remains true to his roots and is known as a “family man”. Elder brother to Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi and cousin of Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor is adored by his sisters. Here are the pictures of Arjun Kapoor with his sisters and cousins that will definitely leave fans in awe of their bond. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Getty