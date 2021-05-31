PHOTOS: Arjun Kapoor looks uber cool in a blue hoodie & stylish sunnies as he gets papped in the city

1 / 6

Arjun Kapoor looks uber cool in a blue hoodie & stylish sunnies in his recent outing.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut with 2012 action romance Ishaqzaade, is considered one of the most successful star kids. The actor has been proving his versatility as an actor with every film he does. From action, romance, comedy, to thriller, Boney Kapoor’s son has explored different genres in his career spanning over 9 years. Recently, the Gunday star had completed nine years in the showbiz world and said that he will be in the industry for another “90 more years.” Talking about completing 9 years in Bollywood, Arjun told Zoom TV, “This is my ninth year and I will be here even after that. Maybe doing acting or directing but this is sure that I am here for 90 more years. I am an easy target for people but still, I am better than others. I live with respect.” Apart from his stellar screen performances, the 2 States star is also known for making style statements. In fact, Arjun likes to keep it casual and is often snapped in his casuals in the city. Today, the Namaste England star was spotted by paps outside a clinic in Bandra. Take a look at his photos below:

Photo Credit : Arjun Kapoor Instagram