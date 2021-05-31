Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Arjun Kapoor
  4. PHOTOS: Arjun Kapoor looks uber cool in a blue hoodie & stylish sunnies as he gets papped in the city

PHOTOS: Arjun Kapoor looks uber cool in a blue hoodie & stylish sunnies as he gets papped in the city

Arjun Kapoor was recently papped in his casuals outside a clinic in Mumbai. The actor also happily posed for paps. Check out his pictures below.
3447 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Arjun Kapoor looks uber cool in a blue hoodie & stylish sunnies in his recent outing.

    Arjun Kapoor looks uber cool in a blue hoodie & stylish sunnies in his recent outing.

    Actor Arjun Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut with 2012 action romance Ishaqzaade, is considered one of the most successful star kids. The actor has been proving his versatility as an actor with every film he does. From action, romance, comedy, to thriller, Boney Kapoor’s son has explored different genres in his career spanning over 9 years. Recently, the Gunday star had completed nine years in the showbiz world and said that he will be in the industry for another “90 more years.” Talking about completing 9 years in Bollywood, Arjun told Zoom TV, “This is my ninth year and I will be here even after that. Maybe doing acting or directing but this is sure that I am here for 90 more years. I am an easy target for people but still, I am better than others. I live with respect.” Apart from his stellar screen performances, the 2 States star is also known for making style statements. In fact, Arjun likes to keep it casual and is often snapped in his casuals in the city. Today, the Namaste England star was spotted by paps outside a clinic in Bandra. Take a look at his photos below:

    Photo Credit : Arjun Kapoor Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Arjun at his casual best

    Arjun at his casual best

    The Ishaqzaade star is seen sporting a sky blue coloured hoodie with shorts. He completed his comfy look with stylish shades.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    Gives paps a thumbs up

    Gives paps a thumbs up

    Arjun is known to be the most pap-friendly celebrity. The actor also ensures to pose for them and sometimes indulges in light conversation with shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Stylish sunglasses

    Stylish sunglasses

    Arjun looked handsome even in his casuals and gave a stylish touch to his uber cool look with a pair of trendy and chic sunnies.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 6
    Happily poses for shutterbugs

    Happily poses for shutterbugs

    The Namaste England star happily posed for the shutterbugs before sitting inside his swanky car.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Upcoming projects

    Upcoming projects

    Arjun is gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Police. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Javed Jaffrey in the lead roles.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani