When Boney Kapoor spoke his heart out for kids Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi

Boney Kapoor is a doting father

Well-known filmmaker Boney Kapoor is also a proud father of four children. The filmmaker had married Mona Shourie in 1983 and had embraced parenthood with Arjun Kapoor in 1985. Mona and Boney later became parents to Anshula Kapoor in 1992. Post his separation from his first wife, Boney had tied the knot with Sridevi in 1996 and became the parents of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Unfortunately, Boney's first wife, Mona, passed away after suffering from cancer, and in 2018 legendary actress Sridevi too left for the heavenly abode. Despite all the ups and downs, Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi came together and stood as a rock-solid pillar with their dad. Kapoor shares a strong bond with each of his children and is often seen praising them. Boney, who recently joined the photo-sharing application Instagram, regularly shares rare priceless pictures of them and beautifully captions his posts. He even keeps sharing precious pictures with the late actress Sridevi. After debuting on Instagram Boney shared snaps with Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi and described them in one sentence. Here’s what he spoke about them.

Photo Credit : Anshula Kapoor Instagram