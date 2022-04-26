5 Times Arjun Rampal wowed us with his outstanding performances

Arjun Rampal is unquestionably one of the finest actors in the country today, having opted to do selected content across numerous platforms but yet managing to make an impact in each of his parts. The actor, who received accolades for his portrayal in 'London Files,' has a string of outstanding performances throughout the years. Here are five occasions Arjun Rampal has wowed us with his outstanding performances.
Photo Credit : Arjun Rampal Instagram
In the investigative thriller series 'London Files,' the actor played Detective Om, a homicide detective who strives to expose a deep-rooted cult tied to anti-immigration laws. Arjun was praised for his performance, with many remarking on how 'London Files' was the best of his career!
Photo Credit : Voot/ YouTube
Another law enforcement role that’s in our memories is Arjun in Kahaani 2. In this thriller, Arjun plays the dapper detective Inderjit Singh, who is hard on the trail of the elusive-but-familiar Durga.
Photo Credit : Pen Movies/ YouTube
Showing the darker side of politics, Arjun Rampal as Prithviraj Pratap was the anti-hero you wanted to hate but couldn't. The actor stood shoulder to shoulder with veteran actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Nana Patekar in the political drama and held his own.
Photo Credit : UTV Motion Pictures/ YouTube
Arjun Rampal played the perfect antagonist to Shah Rukh Khan in Ra.one. Everything about the actor's look, his superb performance, and his sheer screen presence made him the ultimate contemporary Bollywood baddie.
Photo Credit : Eros Now Music/ YouTube
In the movie Om Shanti Om, Rampal played a character in his 20s to late 60s who got under the skin of Mukesh Mehra, a savvy producer. In the film for which he is still famous, the actor made bad look oh so nice.
Photo Credit : Red Chillies Entertainment/ YouTube
