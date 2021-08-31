Arjun Rampal: PHOTOS of the actor with his children prove he is a doting father

Arjun Rampal is a popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. He has also often made the headlines for his relationship status. The actor tied the knot with ex-wife Mehr Jesia in 1998, and the two are proud parents of Mahikaa and Myra. Rumours about Arjun Rampal being in a relationship with the model, Gabriella Demetriades, started to make the rounds few years back and the news was confirmed when Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia got divorced in 2019. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their first newborn, Arik Rampal on July 18, 2019. Arjun Rampal has always made sure to spend quality time with his children and shower immense love on them. Here are pictures of Arjun Rampal with his children that prove that he is a doting father. Read ahead to know more.
Arjun Rampal heads out for dinner as he gets clicked with his daughters, Mahikaa and Myra.
Mahikaa and Myra join Arjun Rampal for his cake cutting, along with Gabriella and son, Arik to celebrate his birthday.
Arjun Rampal shares a black and white picture with his little baby boy, Arik as they goof around.
Arjun and his kids get clicked candidly as they are all smiles while spending quality time.
Arjun Rampal shares the “perfect family picture” from his Goa vacation with Arik, Mahikaa, Myra and Gabriella Demetriades.