Arjun Rampal and Arik Rampal’s adorable pictures

Arjun Rampal is a popular name in Bollywood. He is often talked about for relationship with his ladylove Gabriella Demetriades. The couple met each other through common friends and both of them could feel an instant connection with each other. As the two got to know each other better, love started to brew between them. The actor started dating Gabriella Demetriades after a couple of months into knowing each other. Even though there were rumours that the couple was having issues with being accepted by each other’s families, Arjun Rampal revealed that his daughters Mahikaa and Myra accepting Gabriella Demetriades is his only concern and is very happy that both his daughters have done that perfectly. In April 2019, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades announced on social media that they are expecting their first child together. On July 18, 2020, the couple welcomed their baby boy, Arik Rampal. Here are adorable pictures of Arjun Rampal with his little bundle of joy, Arik. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Arjun Rampal Instagram