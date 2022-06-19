Happy Father’s Day: Arjun Rampal to Hrithik Roshan, celebrating the stylish dads in Bollywood

Published on Jun 19, 2022 02:15 AM IST   |  492
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    arjun rampal

    Stylish Dads of Bollywood

    Father’s Day 2022 is here and it’s just the right time to celebrate the handsome fathers in B’Town. When they are onscreen serenading our leading ladies, we almost forget that these actors are family men and hands-on dads. Whether it’s looking drop-dead gorgeous on the big screen, consistently working on their physiques, setting unmatched fashion trends, these Bollywood dads have truly redefined what it takes to be the hottest – This Father’s Day we take a look at Bollywood’s Hottest Dads who can give the 20-something’s a run for their money!

    Photo Credit : Arjun Rampal Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Arjun Rampal

    Arjun Rampal

    The original ‘cool and sexy’ dad, Arjun Rampal raised temperatures even while essaying a grey character on screen. The actor inevitably makes bad look oh-so-good and we aren’t complaining!

    Photo Credit : Arjun Rampal Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Akshay Kumar

    Akshay Kumar

    Someone who has constantly given us major fitness goals through the course of his career, Akshay Kumar continues to remain an inspiration and one who ages like fine wine.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 4 / 6
    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor

    His passion for dancing continues to keep Shahid Kapoor young at heart. This stylish daddy has always taken the internet by storm when he shakes a leg with his little ones on social media.

    Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Saif Ali Khan

    Saif Ali Khan

    The ‘Thinking Woman’s Man’, Saif Ali Khan is that classic gentleman whose brain is just as attractive as those good looks!

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Hrithik Roshan

    Hrithik Roshan

    Hrithik Roshan is called the Greek God of Bollywood for a reason. The actor can carry off any style like with a swag that is unmatched.

    Photo Credit : Hrithik Roshan Instagram