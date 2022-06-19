Happy Father’s Day: Arjun Rampal to Hrithik Roshan, celebrating the stylish dads in Bollywood

Father’s Day 2022 is here and it’s just the right time to celebrate the handsome fathers in B’Town. When they are onscreen serenading our leading ladies, we almost forget that these actors are family men and hands-on dads. Whether it’s looking drop-dead gorgeous on the big screen, consistently working on their physiques, setting unmatched fashion trends, these Bollywood dads have truly redefined what it takes to be the hottest –
This Father’s Day we take a look at Bollywood’s Hottest Dads who can give the 20-something’s a run for their money!
Photo Credit : Arjun Rampal Instagram
The original ‘cool and sexy’ dad, Arjun Rampal raised temperatures even while essaying a grey character on screen. The actor inevitably makes bad look oh-so-good and we aren’t complaining!
Someone who has constantly given us major fitness goals through the course of his career, Akshay Kumar continues to remain an inspiration and one who ages like fine wine.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
His passion for dancing continues to keep Shahid Kapoor young at heart. This stylish daddy has always taken the internet by storm when he shakes a leg with his little ones on social media.
Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor Instagram
The ‘Thinking Woman’s Man’, Saif Ali Khan is that classic gentleman whose brain is just as attractive as those good looks!
Hrithik Roshan is called the Greek God of Bollywood for a reason. The actor can carry off any style like with a swag that is unmatched.
Photo Credit : Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app