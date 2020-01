1 / 6

Check out these facts of Arushi Sharma of Love Aaj Kal fame

Love Aaj Kal's trailer has left us all impatient for the movie with the fun banter between the stars of the movie Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and newbie Arushi Sharma. Although fans of the previous movie have high expectations from the leading pair of the movie, the surprise element in the trailer was newcomer Arushi Sharma. Ever since the announcement of the project and behind the scenes pictures resurfaced on social media, the internet has been blown away by the chemistry of Sara and Kartik. However, Arushi Sharma was like a pleasant surprise for the fans of the movie. Arushi will be seen in the role of a school girl named Leena in Love Aaj Kal. She falls in love with Kartik and his antics. The two look cute together and their chemistry also made the audience go gaga over them. Let's check out these interesting facts of Arushi Sharma.

Photo Credit : Instagram