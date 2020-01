1 / 7

Arushi Sharma's UNSEEN pictures

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal's trailer has dropped and is receiving a lot of praises from the audience. Arushi Sharma, who plays the 90s love interest of Veer in the film, is also catching the attention of the audience. The trailer gives her ample time to make an impact and she has definitely made the most of it. Arushi plays the role of Leena, the girl Kartik's character falls in love with in the 90s and are parted at a train station. Well, we are sure it is going to be really interesting to watch them together. Meanwhile, let us have a look at some of her most mesmerising and beautiful pictures that will leave you amazed.

Photo Credit : Instagram