5 TIMES Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal made us believe in love all over again

Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal's precious moments

Popular celebrity couple Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal are highly adored by their fans. One of the most lovable celebrity couples in the South got married in a grand ceremony at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad in 2019. After enjoying 2 years of marital bliss, Arya and Sayyeshaa welcomed their first child, a baby girl on 24 July 24, 2021. On Daughter's Day that year, the new parents unveiled that their little bundle of joy has been named Ariana. The love story of these two is also something out of a fairytale. Arya participated in a reality show which was focused on finding the perfect match for him. But later, he chose to tie the knot with an actress who was 16 years younger than him. Their social media handles are filled with precious moments of the lovebirds. Let us see some of these lovely pictures of Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal.

Photo Credit : Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram