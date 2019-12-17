Home
/
Photos
/
Arya
/
Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya's romantic vacation photos are all things love; Check it out

Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya's romantic vacation photos are all things love; Check it out

Kollywood's star couple Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya are living their best life. For the uninitiated, Sayyeshaa and Arya are vacationing in the Maldives. Check out the couple's romantic travel pictures.
110627 reads Mumbai Updated: December 17, 2019 07:52 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Arya & Saiyyeshaa's travel pics

    Arya & Saiyyeshaa's travel pics

    Kollywood's 'IT' couple Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya are living their best life. For the uninitiated, Sayyeshaa and Arya are vacationing in the Maldives. On Arya's birthday, a few days ago, Sayyeshaa shared a series of pictures from their travel diaries to wish the love of her life and captioned it as, "Happy birthday my jaan! @aryaoffl You are the most incredible man I know! I pray that you get everything best! I love you so much!" Sayyeshaa and Arya are indeed couple goals. After dating for nearly couple of years, Sayyeshaa and Arya got hitched on March 10, 2019. They both are completely fond of travelling. The couple often takes time out of their hectic schedule to spend quality time with each other. The couple's Instagram pictures are filled with many vacation photos. On the work front, Sayyeshaa and Arya are coming together for a film for the first time post marriage in Gnanavel Raja's upcoming film Teddy. As we look forward to it, check out the couple's romantic travel pictures.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Cycling!

    Cycling!

    The couple makes sure to have fun to the fullest while vacationing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    First time diving!

    First time diving!

    Sayyeshaa shared this snap on her Instagram and captioned it as, "Our first time diving! An experience that I'll treasure forever! Unbelievably calming, and a whole new world altogether!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Paradise!

    Paradise!

    Both are adventure junkies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Making memories

    Making memories

    "Summer holidays with my love!" captioned Sayyeshaa.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Exploring Spain

    Exploring Spain

    Sayyeshaa captioned this one as, "I would walk anywhere with you."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Couple goals!

    Couple goals!

    Night out with the love of her life.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Year Ender: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Shahid, Kiara, HERE are top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis of 2019
Year Ender: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Shahid, Kiara, HERE are top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis of 2019
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan revealed THESE things about Taimur’s future
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan revealed THESE things about Taimur’s future
Kangana Ranaut: From controversies to compliments, this actress made headlines in 2019
Kangana Ranaut: From controversies to compliments, this actress made headlines in 2019
Street Dancer 3D: Check out Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s most celebrated moments
Street Dancer 3D: Check out Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s most celebrated moments
Vijay Deverakonda\'s unconventional airport looks are UNMISSABLE; Check it out
Vijay Deverakonda's unconventional airport looks are UNMISSABLE; Check it out
Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal to Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora: Check out the B town couples\' best 2019 moments
Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal to Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora: Check out the B town couples' best 2019 moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement