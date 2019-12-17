Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya's romantic vacation photos are all things love; Check it out

1 / 7

Arya & Saiyyeshaa's travel pics

Kollywood's 'IT' couple Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya are living their best life. For the uninitiated, Sayyeshaa and Arya are vacationing in the Maldives. On Arya's birthday, a few days ago, Sayyeshaa shared a series of pictures from their travel diaries to wish the love of her life and captioned it as, "Happy birthday my jaan! @aryaoffl You are the most incredible man I know! I pray that you get everything best! I love you so much!" Sayyeshaa and Arya are indeed couple goals. After dating for nearly couple of years, Sayyeshaa and Arya got hitched on March 10, 2019. They both are completely fond of travelling. The couple often takes time out of their hectic schedule to spend quality time with each other. The couple's Instagram pictures are filled with many vacation photos. On the work front, Sayyeshaa and Arya are coming together for a film for the first time post marriage in Gnanavel Raja's upcoming film Teddy. As we look forward to it, check out the couple's romantic travel pictures.

Photo Credit : Instagram