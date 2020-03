1 / 7

Star kids and their views on Bollywood

Bollywood is surely a dreamland for those who aim at making it big in the industry. There have been several families who have ruled for generations in the film industry. For example, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, are still ruling Bollywood because of their talent and hard work and making their Kapoor family proud as ever. There are several star kids whose debut projects have not even been announced but they have a huge fan base awaiting to witness them. These star kids haven't officially opened up about their Bollywood dreams yet but their star parents have surely shared what these kids have in mind for Bollywood and if they would like to act in movies like their parents or not. Today have a look at what these yet to debut star kids shared about joining Bollywood to their parents

Photo Credit : Instagram