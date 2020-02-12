Home
Aryaman Deol: From his first public appearance to his name, find out the interesting facts about the star kid

Check out these facts about Bobby Deol's son Aryaman Deol. From his nature to his close group of friends, Check it all out here.
2244 reads Mumbai Updated: February 12, 2020 12:16 pm
    Check out these interesting facts about the star kid

    Bollywood gives you fame, name and love. And when you are born into a family that has already earned those three things, you need to live up to a lot of expectations. In the past, we have seen actresses who were in the limelight before their debut as actors on-screen due to their filmy family background. Just like them, several star kids like Aryan Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aarav Bhatia have managed to garner attention due to their good looks and several public appearances. Amongst these star kids, Aryaman Deol's name is creating a storm on the internet. The star kid was first seen at IIFA 2018 in Bangkok. Not just this, but there are several other facts about Aryaman Deol which will leave you surprised. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Aryaman is a studious kid

    In an interview, Bobby Deol was asked about his son's debut, to which he replied "As a father, I want them [my sons] to study and focus on that. That's a very important part of your life, to be educated. To know exactly what are the other options that you can look into. So my older son [Aryaman] is really focussed on studies."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    His debut film would most likely be ?

    Bobby Deol also added that when the time comes to Aryaman's debut. His son would most likely debut in the remake of Soldier.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Know his best friends

    Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nirvaan Khan are his closest friends from Bollywood background.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    When Bobby planned to name him after Dharmendra

    At that time of his birth, Aryaman's parents want to give his grandfather's name to him. But the other members did not agree to it stating they are uncomfortable with the fact of calling him, Dharmendra.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Father-son duo breaking the internet

    Aryaman apparently broke the internet when he debuted on his father's official handle on Bobbly's 50th birthday. Bobby shared a picture with his son and praised his son for being his good friend and his strength over all these years.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Aryaman likes to stay away from limelight

    If you go over the internet you will find it hard to find a solo picture of the star kid as he really likes to stay away from the limelight. He is usually seen on his father's official Instagram handle or on group pictures shared by his close group of friends.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    First public appearance

    The nation started crushing over the star kid when he made a debut publically with his father at IIFA awards 2018 held in Bangkok.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

