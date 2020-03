1 / 6

Aryaman Deol and his friends

Bobby Deol's son Aryaman broke the internet when he appeared with his father on an awards show. The entire nation was wondering who the handsome guy was. Turns out it was none other than Bobby Deol's elder song Aryaman who happens to prefer staying away from the limelight. In the past, we have seen actors who were in the limelight much before their debut as actors onscreen due to their filmy family background and of course their glam looks. Just like them, several star kids like Aryan Khan, Ibraham Ali Khan and Aarav Kumar have managed to garner attention due to their good looks and several public appearances. Aryaman however prefers to stay low key with his bunch of friends and today we have these photos of his with his friends which are absolutely squad goals. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram