Bobby Deol and son Aryaman's photos give us an insight into their relationship

Bobby Deol and son Aryaman's photos speaks about their bond

Bobby Deol's son Aryaman is one of the popular and handsome star kids of Bollywood. Though he is not often spotted in the city, Bobby keeps sharing his pictures on social media giving us an insight into his son's life. Every picture of the star kid shared by the actor goes viral on social media. A few weeks ago, Yamla Pagla Deewana actor celebrated his 51 birthday. He shared a selfie with his son and within no time, it went viral on social media. Like we mentioned, Bobby Deol keeps sharing photos with his son and the same also makes headlines. When the actor turned 50, he shared an unseen photo with his son and captioned it as, "My son is symbolic to this change. Finding a friend in his young father. I hope to continue living my life happily with all of you loved ones. I have turned 50 but I'm still always going to be the twenty something young adult all set to win the world." Well, Aryaman enjoys a huge fan following on social media and has several fan clubs dedicated to him already. Going by the pictures shared by Bobby Deol with his son Aryaman, one can clearly say that they both share an amazing bond with each other. In case you missed out on any, do not worry as we've got you covered.

Photo Credit : Instagram