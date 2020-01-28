PHOTOS: Bobby Deol's son Aryaman is one handsome star kid and here's proof; Check it out

1 / 10

Aryaman Deol's unseen photos

Bobby Deol's son Aryaman is currently creating a buzz on social media. The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor recently turned 51 and he celebrated his special day with his family in New York. The Housefull 4 actor took to his Instagram and shared a selfie with his son. He captioned it saying, "No better way to celebrate my 51st birthday then with all of you warm wishes. I am so grateful for your unconditional love for my family and me." However, fans can't get over how handsome Aryaman looks. Some are even calling him an upcoming rising star. This is not the first time he has created a buzz. Earlier, Bobby Deol had shared a picture with his son which had gone viral for various reasons. Aryaman is not often spotted in the city like the other star kids in town, but he is a part of his parents' social media. He enjoys a huge fan following and has several fan clubs dedicated to him as well. As we look forward to seeing more of him, check out some of these unseen photos of Aryaman Deol.

Photo Credit : Instagram