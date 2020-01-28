/
PHOTOS: Bobby Deol's son Aryaman is one handsome star kid and here's proof; Check it out
Bobby Deol's son Aryaman is currently creating a buzz on social media. He enjoys a huge fan following and has several fan clubs dedicated to him as well. Check out some of these unseen photos of Aryaman Deol.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: January 28, 2020 10:47 am
1 / 10
Aryaman Deol's unseen photos
Bobby Deol's son Aryaman is currently creating a buzz on social media. The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor recently turned 51 and he celebrated his special day with his family in New York. The Housefull 4 actor took to his Instagram and shared a selfie with his son. He captioned it saying, "No better way to celebrate my 51st birthday then with all of you warm wishes. I am so grateful for your unconditional love for my family and me." However, fans can't get over how handsome Aryaman looks. Some are even calling him an upcoming rising star. This is not the first time he has created a buzz. Earlier, Bobby Deol had shared a picture with his son which had gone viral for various reasons. Aryaman is not often spotted in the city like the other star kids in town, but he is a part of his parents' social media. He enjoys a huge fan following and has several fan clubs dedicated to him as well. As we look forward to seeing more of him, check out some of these unseen photos of Aryaman Deol.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 10
Shares an amazing relationship with grandfather
This photo of Aryaman posing with grandfather and actor Dharmendra is too cute to handle.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 10
Handsome chap
Here's Aryaman striking a pose with his close friend!
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 10
Familia
This is indeed a lovely photo.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 10
That smile!
Aryaman looks way too cute in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 10
Selfie on point
This will certainly make you say, "Like father, like son."
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 10
Sun-kissed
Bobby shared this pic with his son on Instagram and fans can't get over how handsome Aryaman looks!
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 10
Picture perfect
This photo is all things love.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 10
Squad
Aryaman shares an amazing bond with Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 10
At his stylish best
The star kid likes to keep it simple yet stylish.
Photo Credit : Instagram
