Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and other young actors and star kids were spotted at activist Orhan Awatramani's Halloween party, on October 29, Saturday. The famous faces of Bollywood attended the party, which was held at a popular club in Mumbai last night, in unique costumes. Interestingly, birthday girl Ananya Panday opted to dress as Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, for the party. The pictures and videos from the first Halloween party of this season are now going viral on internet.