Janhvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Kriti Sanon and others arrive at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Diwali bash

Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and other celebs arrived at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Diwali bash. For the unversed, Sonam and Anand are hosting their close friends, family, and industry peers tonight, on the special occasion of the festival of lights. Over the last few days, several actors and producers have hosted B'Town stars. Tonight, Sonam and Anand's guests included the likes of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur among others. Everybody made sure to turn up in their stylish-best for the star-studded night. They also posed for the paparazzi as they photographed them from a distance, and wished them happy Diwali. Check out the latest photos of Aryan, Janhvi, Kriti, and others.