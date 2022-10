Aryan Khan looks smart in white casuals

Aryan Khan is one of the most talked about star kids in B-Town. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son, Aryan Khan, may not made his Bollywood debut yet, but that has not kept him away from the limelight. He is often photographed by the paparazzi as and when he steps out in the city. He is not too active on social media, but whenever he posts something, it never fails to grab fans’ attention. The starkid was spotted in his car, outside Karan Johar's residence today evening and the shutterbugs were able to capture a few photos before he headed in.