5 Photos of Aryan Khan that prove he is the spitting image of Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan has grown up to be his daddy's mirror image. The Starkid might keep himself away from social media but his stunning pictures always make their way to his fans on social media and go viral in no time. From the pictures of Aryan Khan, it is evident that he looks similar to his father right from his face-cut to those super-cute dimples. Here's a rundown of five pictures of Aryan Khan that proves he is a copy of Shah Rukh Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan are certainly the coolest and most admirable father-son duos in B-town. They even voiced Mufasa and Simba respectively in the Hindi version of The Lion King.
From being Shah Rukh Khan's darling son to someone who can make people weak in knees, Aryan has proved why he is the next Shah Rukh Khan in the making. Both father and son have got the same alluring personality and charming looks.
Right from giving their voices in for animated films to having strikingly similar personalities in terms of looks with his dad, Aryan Khan is similar to his dad in more than one way.
SRK once mentioned how Aryan does not take his popularity seriously. In a show, the actor revealed that Aryan does not want to be in a state wherein he gets compared to his superstar father and does not receive genuine credit for his work and talent.
As Aryan has grown up to look similar to his dad, there is a lot of curiosity amongst his followers. However, unlike Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan has no intention of acting in films. According to SRK, his son is more into filmmaking rather than starring in one.