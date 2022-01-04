5 Photos of Aryan Khan that prove he is the spitting image of Shah Rukh Khan

Published on Jan 04, 2022 07:28 PM IST   |  8.3K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

    Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan has grown up to be his daddy's mirror image. The Starkid might keep himself away from social media but his stunning pictures always make their way to his fans on social media and go viral in no time. From the pictures of Aryan Khan, it is evident that he looks similar to his father right from his face-cut to those super-cute dimples. Here's a rundown of five pictures of Aryan Khan that proves he is a copy of Shah Rukh Khan.

    Photo Credit : Aryan Khan's Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Coolest father-son duo

    Coolest father-son duo

    Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan are certainly the coolest and most admirable father-son duos in B-town. They even voiced Mufasa and Simba respectively in the Hindi version of The Lion King.

    Photo Credit : Gauri Khan's Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Like father like son!

    Like father like son!

    From being Shah Rukh Khan's darling son to someone who can make people weak in knees, Aryan has proved why he is the next Shah Rukh Khan in the making. Both father and son have got the same alluring personality and charming looks.

    Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Too much charm in one frame

    Too much charm in one frame

    Right from giving their voices in for animated films to having strikingly similar personalities in terms of looks with his dad, Aryan Khan is similar to his dad in more than one way.

    Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Carving his own path

    Carving his own path

    SRK once mentioned how Aryan does not take his popularity seriously. In a show, the actor revealed that Aryan does not want to be in a state wherein he gets compared to his superstar father and does not receive genuine credit for his work and talent.

    Photo Credit : Karan Johar's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Father's carbon copy

    Father's carbon copy

    As Aryan has grown up to look similar to his dad, there is a lot of curiosity amongst his followers. However, unlike Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan has no intention of acting in films. According to SRK, his son is more into filmmaking rather than starring in one.

    Photo Credit : Gauri Khan's Instagram