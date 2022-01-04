5 Photos of Aryan Khan that prove he is the spitting image of Shah Rukh Khan

1 / 6

Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan has grown up to be his daddy's mirror image. The Starkid might keep himself away from social media but his stunning pictures always make their way to his fans on social media and go viral in no time. From the pictures of Aryan Khan, it is evident that he looks similar to his father right from his face-cut to those super-cute dimples. Here's a rundown of five pictures of Aryan Khan that proves he is a copy of Shah Rukh Khan.

Photo Credit : Aryan Khan's Instagram