Aryan and Suhana Khan's throwback pictures prove Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's son & daughter are born stars

Check out these pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's children Suhana and Aryan Khan which prove that they are one of the coolest sister-brother duo in town.
2751 reads Mumbai Updated: April 10, 2020 04:33 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Check out these throwback photos of SRK's children

    One of the world's most famous superstars is Shah Rukh Khan, the actor's hard work over all these years has earned him the title of "King Khan". The actor opened up about how he would like to see his kids work in the industry with a segment with the famous David Letterman. Suhana's best friend Ananya Panday made her debut with Student of the Year 2 and is now a part of really exciting new projects from Khaali Peeli to Puri Jagannadh's next. Suhana is often spotted with Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Seems like Suhana already has her glam group of friends even before entering Bollywood and we would love to see her on-screen soon. When you are the son of one of the biggest stars the Indian cinema has ever seen, then you are always prone to spotlight even if you haven’t marked your debut as an actor yet. Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan will completely agree with it. Aryan’s whereabouts and social media is continuously making headlines and his pictures with his friends and family go viral every time. Aryan has an impeccable style sense just like his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Today, let’s check out these throwback pictures of Suhana and Aryan Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Taking I have got your back seriously

    Isn't this the cutest thing ever?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Pops is the favourite

    The duo planting kisses on Shah Khan Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Twinning with the best

    The two enjoy their walk through Los Angeles with matching hoddies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Bonding with a view

    The duo enjoy their sibling time with a beautiful view.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Good looks, good looks, good looks!

    We would love to see the superstars of Khan family in a movie together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    The cutest addition to the gang

    Well we must say AbRam is quite a poser already.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Want to be part of this cool tribe

    SRK with AbRam, Aryan and Suhana and their closest friends in this picture is making us wish to be a part of this gang.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

