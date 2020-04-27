X
Aryan Khan: 6 highlights from Shah Rukh Khan's aspiring filmmaker son's social media feed which are unmissable

Aryan Khan: 6 highlights from Shah Rukh Khan's aspiring filmmaker son's social media feed which are unmissable

While Shah Rukh Khan is the King Khan of the industry, his children are as popular as their father on social media. Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam have many fan pages dedicated to them. Here are posts from Aryan's Instagram account that you cannot miss!
  1 / 8
    Aryan Khan's BEST social media posts

    Aryan Khan's BEST social media posts

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids on the block. Aryan is extremely stylish and has derived his hereditary good looks. He is often spotted at parties, events, family gatherings and casual outings with his friends. The star kid also enjoys a massive fan following on the internet and has a lot of fan pages dedicated to him. Speaking about his Bollywood debut, Shah Rukh Khan has time and again mentioned in his interviews that Aryan is more inclined towards filmmaking and is currently studying abroad. The son and father share a great camaraderie too. Talking about it the star said when he is with Aryan, they just lay down in their shorts and crack some dirty jokes. "He gets excited telling me about gaalis he's learnt. I'm from Delhi and I've also been that age and my vocabulary of Hindi gaalis is just fantastic. So when he tells me one, I tell him that I'll teach him another version of it," he added. Speaking about what kind of a person he is, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that Aryan is more colourful as a person and is not grey, blue or black like him. Aryan enjoys a following of over a million followers on Instagram. From his vacation photos to his chilling moments with friends and fun banter with his family, the aspiring filmmaker's feed is an absolute delight and there's no denying that. Check out some of the most awesome snaps from his social media feed which prove he is the coolest millennial on the block.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 8
    Vacation snaps

    Vacation snaps

    Aryan enjoys his vacations to the fullest and we love this snap!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 8
    Chilling with his gang

    Chilling with his gang

    We all love hanging out with our friends and Aryan does it in style too.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 8
    Sun-kissed glow

    Sun-kissed glow

    We cannot get over how handsome he looks in this sun-kissed pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 8
    Mom's favourite

    Mom's favourite

    Aryan captioned this pic with his mom Gauri Khan as, "The Birth Giver."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 8
    Hilarious banter with brother AbRam

    Hilarious banter with brother AbRam

    The star kid shared this hilarious post where he is seen playing around with his younger brother AbRam!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 8
    All dressed up

    All dressed up

    Aryan looks dapper as he is styled to perfection.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 8
    Flaunting his chiselled abs

    Flaunting his chiselled abs

    Shah Rukh Khan's son flaunts his washboard abs in this amazing shirtless pic at the beach.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

