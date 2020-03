1 / 6

Check out what these star kids are currently upto

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Aarav Bhatia and Khushi Kapoor have more than one thing in common. Apart from being star kids, they have already been in the news for their good looks and style sense. These kids manage to break the internet every time they step out of their homes in uber cool outfits or whenever they post a picture. They already have a huge fan base. Shah Rukh Khan made an interesting statement on a talk show where he revealed what his son Aryan Khan thinks about making a debut in Bollywood. The star kid shared with his father that he would always be compared to his father no matter how good or bad he does in Bollywood. Aryan is currently pursuing a course in filmmaking from New York and there is still time till he makes a debut as a actor or a director. Well, today, check out what these star kids of Bollywood are up to currently.

Photo Credit : Instagram