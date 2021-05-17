Aryan Khan: PHOTOS of the star kid with his family prove they share a great relation with each other

1 / 8

Aryan Khan’s sweet family pictures

Aryan Khan is the eldest child of Bollywood’s very popular “King Khan”, Shah Rukh Khan, and the celebrity wife and interior designer, Gauri Khan. Born on November 13, 1997, Aryan Khan is the elder brother to Suhana Khan and Abram Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s firstborn went to London’s Sevenoaks School and has always been very good at sports, right from his childhood. The celebrity kid then went to the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California in order to pursue his graduation. After completing his graduation, Aryan Khan is now specializing in the course of moviemaking and writing from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California. Fans are waiting for Aryan Khan to make his debut in Bollywood. The media personality has already appeared in a couple of movies as a child artist, including Karan Johar’s 2001 family drama, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham where he was cast to play Shah Rukh Khan’s childhood self and Karan Johar’s 2006 movie, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna where he was cast to play the character of Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s classmate. Even though Aryan Khan is very career-oriented and is often spotted staying away from his family in order to study and make a good life for himself on his own, he always remains true to his roots and makes sure to be with his family. Here are pictures of Aryan Khan with his family that will prove that they are very close with each other. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram