Aryan Khan & Suhana Khan: Shah Rukh Khan's kids are the life of a party and these UNSEEN photos explain why

Aryan and Suhana Khan prove that they are the life of a party with some unseen photos of themselves with their closest friends, Check them out.
3330 reads Mumbai Updated: April 8, 2020 09:00 am
  • 1 / 8
    Check out these unseen photos of Suhana and Aryan Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars not only in the country but worldwide. the megastar recently made an enormous contribution to society due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic. Shah Rukh Khan who is lovingly called King Khan, Badshah and Romance King of Bollywood paved his way to heights through a lot of hard work and perseverance. Shah Rukh Khan has more stardom than any other actor in this world. Even after almost three decades since his debut with Deewana, the actor continues to be known as the King of Romance when it comes to cinemas. The actor proved that one can create a dynasty of his own by immense hard work and sincerity despite coming from a modest background. His modest and down to earth nature is loved by his fans all around the world. The actor proved that one can create a dynasty of his own by immense hard work and sincerity despite coming from a modest background. On David Letterman's talk show, we saw the other side of the superstar where he spoke about losing his parents at a very tender age and how it affected him throughout his life. The RaOne actor shared how he makes it a point to enjoy all the important days of both his sons and daughter's life. SRK revealed that no matter how busy he is with his shoots, he makes it a point to know his children as a good friend and is so frank with his children that he buys gifts for Suhana's boyfriend. Shah Rukh even learned cooking Italian food for his children so that late-night whenever they hang out with their friends, he can make them their favourite cuisine. Fans of the megastar are now however waiting eagerly for yet another big announcement. Yes! fans are going impatient day by day to witness his two kids debut on the big screen. Speaking about the same, Shah Rukh Khan had shared Shah Rukh Khan said that it was important that Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan bring something new to Bollywood. Shah Rukh and Aryan lent their voices to Mufasa and Simba, respectively, in the Hindi-dubbed version of The Lion King and internet broke when they heard the similarity of King Khan and his son's voice. The actor said that it was an incredible experience to be working with his son. "We had seven-eight days of 8pm to 6am amazing time together. We used to go there at 8 and just jam... He used to play the guitar. There was this amazing set of people helping us with the dubbing, so we had a great time," Shah Rukh said, adding that it was important for Aryan to understand and familiarise himself to the entire concept of dubbing. Talking about Aryan, Shah Rukh said, "He wants to be a filmmaker. We are friends, so I told him to learn whichever aspects of film he can go to and learn. The other day I met (famed cinematographer) Ravi Varman, I told him to go and learn a camera with him. He has been doing that." His daughter, however, is training herself in a film school in New York and recently came back to the country due to Coronavirus and time and again has managed to storm the internet with her beauty looks and fashion choices. Today we have these stunning photos of the brother-sister duo with their friends which prove that they are absolutely warm as they talented father and are the life of any party. Check these unseen pictures.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Sticking together since day one

    Aryan Khan with his childhood friends at a party and we look that sideway pose of his.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Can never get enough of those warm hugs

    Suhana Khan with bestie actress Ananya Panday and her good friends enjoying a party to the fullest.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    When you choose your tribe

    The star siblings in their trendy outfits as they pose with their closest friends at a beach on new years.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Nothing less than a famjam with these ones

    The siblings reunite with their group of friends during their fall break last year.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    The strongest bond meant for life

    The duo pose in this cool group photograph post a party in the city, we love the energy in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Never enough kisses to bestie

    Suhana Khan's glam looks always prove that she is a born star.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Most stylish sister and brother duo of B-Town

    We are falling in love with the trendy yet contrasting fashion choices of the two star kids. While Suhana opts for a little black dress, Aryan donnes a casual and easy look for a party.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

