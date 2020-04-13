Aryan Khan: Voiceover in The Lion King to his take on being actor, 8 times Shah Rukh Khan's son made headlines

1 / 9

6 Times Aryan Khan made headlines

Aryan Khan’s Bollywood debut is one of the most awaited ones especially for his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. Till 2019, Shah Rukh Khan was not only the most popular star in the country but he was the most popular in the entire world. Along with that SRK’s net worth is the highest in the world too. Time and again the Superstar has revealed that his son is more inclined towards making movies instead of acting in them. SRK spoke about his equation with Aryan saying, "I’m a really cool father. When I am with Aryan sometimes, we just lay down in our shorts without our shirts and we crack some dirty jokes. He gets really excited telling me about gaalis he’s learnt. I’m from Delhi and I’ve also been that age and my vocabulary of Hindi gaalis is fantastic (smiles). So when he tells me one, I tell him that I’ll teach him another version of it. So that’s cool."King Khan further added, "We talk a little about filmmaking because he’s learning that. But he would like to recede from that because he wants to learn it on his own. We watch films and while watching them, we talk about certain aspects of filmmaking. We talk about getting into trouble, picking up fights, how to beat up the other guy or answer back when a guy messes with you. He talks about his ambitions, and where he would like to be one day. But he’s very clear that way. He just wants to be bigger than me and that’s cool. Then, we make fun of family members — he does this, she does this. We also go shopping, buy some boy T-shirts... He’s more colourful than I am, which is nice. He’s not grey, blue and black like me." In David Letterman’s hour-long episode with the actor, SRK opened up about his life, his stardom, his mother, wife and children and his thoughts on several other things. Talking about Aaryan’s debut he revealed “My son’s here at USC in LA. He’s learning how to make films. He’s 21. My son doesn’t want to act. And I don’t think he can. But in India, it like ‘okay, if you are a movie star’s son then you might become a movie star. He looks nice and he’s tall and. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realised it himself. But he’s a good writer. I think wanting to be an actor should come from within. Something that you really feel like doing or wanting to do and then find a set of skills or learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that. He came and said I don’t think I want to act. He came and said that he doesn’t want to act. And his issue was which I think is very, very practical and honest. He said, “every time I’ll be compared to you. If I do well, it will not be because I got skilled at this. It will be, ‘Ohm, obviously he’s his son, so he will do well. It’s in the genes. And he said, “If I don’t do well it’ll always be, ‘My God, look at him. What his father did and look at him. What is he doing? So he says I don't want to be in this position.” Aryan’s good looks have broken the internet quite a number of times and today we have summed up these 6 headliners the star kid made over the past few years grabbing more attention than ever.

Photo Credit : Instagram