Aryan Khan: Voiceover in The Lion King to his take on being actor, 8 times Shah Rukh Khan's son made headlines

Aryan Khan's good looks have already been a hit all over the internet, so has his voice over in the movie Lion King. Today have a look at the times the handsome starkid made headlines.
8254 reads Mumbai Updated: April 13, 2020 09:18 am
    Aryan Khan’s Bollywood debut is one of the most awaited ones especially for his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. Till 2019, Shah Rukh Khan was not only the most popular star in the country but he was the most popular in the entire world. Along with that SRK’s net worth is the highest in the world too. Time and again the Superstar has revealed that his son is more inclined towards making movies instead of acting in them. SRK spoke about his equation with Aryan saying, "I’m a really cool father. When I am with Aryan sometimes, we just lay down in our shorts without our shirts and we crack some dirty jokes. He gets really excited telling me about gaalis he’s learnt. I’m from Delhi and I’ve also been that age and my vocabulary of Hindi gaalis is fantastic (smiles). So when he tells me one, I tell him that I’ll teach him another version of it. So that’s cool."King Khan further added, "We talk a little about filmmaking because he’s learning that. But he would like to recede from that because he wants to learn it on his own. We watch films and while watching them, we talk about certain aspects of filmmaking. We talk about getting into trouble, picking up fights, how to beat up the other guy or answer back when a guy messes with you. He talks about his ambitions, and where he would like to be one day. But he’s very clear that way. He just wants to be bigger than me and that’s cool. Then, we make fun of family members — he does this, she does this. We also go shopping, buy some boy T-shirts... He’s more colourful than I am, which is nice. He’s not grey, blue and black like me." In David Letterman’s hour-long episode with the actor, SRK opened up about his life, his stardom, his mother, wife and children and his thoughts on several other things. Talking about Aaryan’s debut he revealed “My son’s here at USC in LA. He’s learning how to make films. He’s 21. My son doesn’t want to act. And I don’t think he can. But in India, it like ‘okay, if you are a movie star’s son then you might become a movie star. He looks nice and he’s tall and. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realised it himself. But he’s a good writer. I think wanting to be an actor should come from within. Something that you really feel like doing or wanting to do and then find a set of skills or learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that. He came and said I don’t think I want to act. He came and said that he doesn’t want to act. And his issue was which I think is very, very practical and honest. He said, “every time I’ll be compared to you. If I do well, it will not be because I got skilled at this. It will be, ‘Ohm, obviously he’s his son, so he will do well. It’s in the genes. And he said, “If I don’t do well it’ll always be, ‘My God, look at him. What his father did and look at him. What is he doing? So he says I don't want to be in this position.” Aryan’s good looks have broken the internet quite a number of times and today we have summed up these 6 headliners the star kid made over the past few years grabbing more attention than ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    "Parties" in the USA

    Aryan's photos from several parties overseas where he is currently pursuing his higher studies resurfaced on the internet making him the most talked-about celeb kid in B-Town yet again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    When Aryan and King Khan dubbed as father son for the first time ever

    When Aryan and King Khan dubbed as father son for the first time ever

    Yes, you read that right, if you watched the Hindi version of The Incredibles titled Hum Hain Lajawab, the voices you hear for Mr. Incredible (Mr. Lajawab) and his super sonic son, Dash (Tez) are actually that of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Memes about Kal Ho Naa Ho remake

    Memes about Kal Ho Na Ho remake

    So Aryan and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan partied together and the internet went crazy and social media started started flooding with fans of the original Karan Johar classic hinting their debuts in "Kal Ho Na Ho 2".

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    His picture with his baby brother AbRam

    His picture with his baby brother AbRam

    Aryan made his profile "public" on social networking giant Instagram and gave us this gem of a picture to reveal his fun bond with his baby brother AbRam.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    When internet took his fashion statements too seriously

    When internet took his fashion statements too seriously

    Aryan was spotted leaving an eatery with a pair of mismatched shoes and the internet started trolling and judging his fashion choices.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    His dubbing in the movie, The Lion King

    His dubbing in the movie, The Lion King

    When the trailer of the Hindi version of The Lion King nobody was talking about the movie anymore as Aryan stole the attention due to his striking similarity to SRK's voice. While SRK dubbed for Mufasa, Aryan lent his voice to Simba.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    His pictures with other star kids

    His pictures with other star kids

    Aryan is close friends with actress Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Ahaan Pandey and their pictures of hanging out together and chilling make headliners always.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Direction not acting

    Direction not acting

    Aryan's striking same features like that of Shah Rukh Khan made fans even more impatient to watch the younger Khan on screen. But SRK stated his son doesn't want to act like him but he wants to make movies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

