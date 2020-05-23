Aryan Khan's signature pose in THESE photos makes fans fall in love with his charming personality

1 / 10

Check out these photos of Aryan Khan with his iconic pose

Being born to the most popular celebrity in the entire world, your life is constantly in the spotlight. Shah Rukh Khan's journey from TV to being known as King Khan, King of Romance and Badshah. His elder son Aryan Khan is the talk of the town every now and then due to photos on social media. Aryan already enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He has a fan following of 1 million on Instagram and his bio reads, 'Let's all pretend that this is a really clever bio.' Aryan is often spotted in the city with sister Suhana Khan and her besties Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Ahaan Panday. However, there has always been a hype surrounding Aryan. Not many know that the junior Khan made an appearance as a child artist in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. He lent his voice for the character named 'Tez' in Hum Lajawab Hain. Not many know, Aryan was awarded Best Dubbing Child Artist Award in 2004. Last year the star kid's identical voice to father Shah Rukh Khan in the movie The Lion King made major headlines. Talking about their bond SRK shared in an interview with DNA, that when he is with Aryan, they lay down in their shorts and crack some dirty jokes. "He gets really excited telling me about gaalis he's learned. I'm from Delhi and I've also been that age and my vocabulary of Hindi gaalis is just fantastic. So when he tells me one, I tell him that I'll teach him another version of it," he added. He surely got some good traits from his superstar father but today we have some of his drool-worthy pictures from social media in his signature pose which will surely rule your heart.

Photo Credit : Instagram