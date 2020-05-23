Advertisement
Aryan Khan's signature pose in THESE photos makes fans fall in love with his charming personality

Aryan Khan is here to steal hearts with these photos and his 'signature pose' which makes him look even more charming. Check these photos out.
    Check out these photos of Aryan Khan with his iconic pose

    Being born to the most popular celebrity in the entire world, your life is constantly in the spotlight. Shah Rukh Khan's journey from TV to being known as King Khan, King of Romance and Badshah. His elder son Aryan Khan is the talk of the town every now and then due to photos on social media. Aryan already enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He has a fan following of 1 million on Instagram and his bio reads, 'Let's all pretend that this is a really clever bio.' Aryan is often spotted in the city with sister Suhana Khan and her besties Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Ahaan Panday. However, there has always been a hype surrounding Aryan. Not many know that the junior Khan made an appearance as a child artist in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. He lent his voice for the character named 'Tez' in Hum Lajawab Hain. Not many know, Aryan was awarded Best Dubbing Child Artist Award in 2004. Last year the star kid's identical voice to father Shah Rukh Khan in the movie The Lion King made major headlines. Talking about their bond SRK shared in an interview with DNA, that when he is with Aryan, they lay down in their shorts and crack some dirty jokes. "He gets really excited telling me about gaalis he's learned. I'm from Delhi and I've also been that age and my vocabulary of Hindi gaalis is just fantastic. So when he tells me one, I tell him that I'll teach him another version of it," he added. He surely got some good traits from his superstar father but today we have some of his drool-worthy pictures from social media in his signature pose which will surely rule your heart.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    If you haven't noticed what his signature look is

    The star kid's signature style of posing refers to him never looking at the camera.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    With younger brother AbRam Khan

    Sorry Aryan but AbRam is unmissable in this picture!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Mirror selfies are best selfies

    We absolutely agree with this one.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Party nights with the most fun person

    Can this picture get any cooler?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sun kissed to perfection

    How can one look this good?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    With Mommy dearest

    The queen of his life for sure!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    White is an absolute winner

    Aryan's intense looks are already ruling hearts all over the internet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    His campus days

    Aryan captioned this picture as 'Look on the bright side'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Fun banter with friends

    Aryan with his college friends from US post a beach party.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

